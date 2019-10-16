(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Social isolation is, unfortunately, a common occurrence among the elderly. While this phenomenon can be traced back to a number of contributing factors, the simple fact that its harder for many older people to move around plays a significant role in this relationship. With this in mind, researchers from the American Geriatrics Society say there may be a link between osteoarthritis, a condition that causes joint pain, and social isolation.

Many people who suffer from arthritis also deal with additional issues that may put them at a greater risk of becoming socially isolated. Examples of such issues include anxiety and depression, fear of moving around due to arthritis pain, physical inactivity, and a lack of ability to properly care for themselves.

Furthermore, arthritis is incredibly common; 30% of adults over the age of 65 deal with some form of arthritis, with leg joints being a commonly affected body part. However, there hasn’t been all that much research performed on the connection between arthritis and isolation.

