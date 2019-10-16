(WASHINGTON TIMES) — It can be inexplicable to witness the behavior of liberals as they appear fixated on their hatred for President Trump and conservatives in general and their apparent need to constantly publicly declare it.

But there is an explanation, at least in some of the very public cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome: The requirement to prove one’s fealty to Trump hating leftist overlords impacts more people than you realize.

Case in point, a Twitter exchange between Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell and tennis great Martina Navratilova. While on the surface it might appear to be one of the thousands of idiotic attacks on a Trump supporter we see on social media every day, this one provides a window into what the left has done to the very people they claim to support and champion.

