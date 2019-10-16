The fourth Democratic presidential debate showed candidates that are drifting “out of the mainstream of what America wants,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday.

“You did see this race is not going to narrow any time soon,” McDaniel told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “Joe Biden continues to stumble and bumble through the debates. Bernie Sanders came in strong. Elizabeth Warren was treated as the frontrunner. I don’t think you’ll see it narrowing down to one candidate any time soon. That’s great for us.”

McDaniel added that she thinks President Donald Trump came out as the winner of the debate, as he was the main topic of discussion.

“They talked about his Twitter account and they didn’t talk about things like immigration,” said McDaniel. “They were dishonest about the results of this economy. Ohio has added over 100,000 jobs under President Trump. They ignore the facts. This economy is booming. We came out as big winners as the Republican Party.”

McDaniel also discussed Biden’s contention that neither he nor his son, Hunter, did anything wrong when it comes to Ukraine.

“He punted on a major question,” said McDaniel. “In our polling (people) overwhelmingly want to see what happened under the Obama administration when Joe Biden went to Ukraine….I know CNN dismisses it and says it’s done. It is not done. It’s fair to ask the questions.”

She also discussed the support Sanders is getting from “Squad” congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, who are reportedly endorsing his campaign.

“There is no doubt that the energy in the Democrat Party is with the Socialist wing,” said McDaniel. “Every American should be paying attention. They’ll take away our fundamental freedoms.”