Megyn Kelly on Wednesday unloaded on her former employer following a report that detailed a series of explosive allegations lodged against former MSNBC host Matt Lauer.

Investigative journalist Ronan Farrow last week revealed NBC News had been aware of and arranged earlier settlement agreements with women who said Lauer sexually assaulted them. Kelly says NBC should release “any and all” accusers from those agreements and hold an outside investigation into the allegations.

“NBC says they have nothing to hide,” the former host said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Great, let’s not hide anything. Show us all the agreements so we can see which ones pop out, and are they all women? The question is open to whether they put dollars ahead of decency.”

Lauer was fired in November 2017.

NBC conducted an in-house probe and found “no evidence indicating that any NBC News or ‘Today Show’ leadership, news H.R., or others in positions of authority in the news division received any complaints about Lauer’s workplace behavior prior to Nov. 27, 2017.”

Kelly said it was not enough.

“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company,” she said. “They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work. This is how it’s done: You get somebody who’s on the outside who can be trusted. If that’s true and there’s nothing to hide, get an outside investigator. . . . More needs to happen to get to the bottom of this.”