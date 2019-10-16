Washington State football coach Mike Leach has banned his players from using social media the rest of the season.

According to the Yakima Herald, the legendary coach pulled the trigger on the ban after the Cougars got embarrassed by Utah a couple weeks ago, but he confirmed it after a loss to Arizona State.

[embedded content]

Leach said the following when explaining the ban, according to the same report:

I think we entertain too many distractions, and if I had it to do over again, I would’ve done it when we started camp. But no, I think we entertain too many distractions. I think we’re a little too distracted right now, but I think there is a teamwide determination to be less distracted.

I love this move from Leach. I absolutely love it. The players are at Washington State to win football games. They’re not there to waste their time on social media.

Twitter and Instagram can wait, especially when you’re not winning games. The Cougars entered the season with a ton of hype. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They’re currently 3-3. I think it’s safe to say things haven’t gone well at all.

Leach has also been on a roll this season through his team’s first six games. He’s banned social media, and infamously ripped his players as “fat, dumb, happy and entitled.”

[embedded content]

I have no idea if banning social media will be enough to salvage the season for the Cougars, but there’s no doubt something had to be done.

You can’t enter the season as a dark horse to make a run down the stretch, and then drop three of your first six games.

That’s not a great look at all for WSU, the players and Leach.

Props to Leach for trying to get his players focused on what matters instead of social media.