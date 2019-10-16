(CBS NEWS) — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it’s against a proposed ban in Utah of so-called conversion therapy by psychologists for LGBTQ minors, reports the CBS affililiate here, KUTV.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the church said it opposes a pending state regulation that would bar psychologists from using the therapy, which seeks to change the sexual orientation of those minors.

The rule got an initial green light from the state’s licensing board in July.

