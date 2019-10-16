Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick MulvaneyJohn (Mick) Michael MulvaneyState Dept. official told to ‘lay low’ after voicing concerns about Giuliani: Dem lawmaker Democrats see John Bolton as potential star witness The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump grapples with Turkey controversy MORE was deeply involved in the White House’s dealings with Ukraine, coordinating more with diplomats and other administration officials than previously known, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The Post reports that Mulvaney worked closely with diplomats Gordon Sondland and Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerMulvaney helped organize controversial Ukraine meeting State Dept. official told to ‘lay low’ after voicing concerns about Giuliani: Dem lawmaker Top State Department official arrives for testimony in impeachment probe MORE and Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryState Dept. official told to ‘lay low’ after voicing concerns about Giuliani: Dem lawmaker White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas The Memo: Drip, drip of revelations damages Trump MORE at a time when the White House was pressuring Kiev to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale ‘Medicare for All’ costs trillion over 10 years MORE, one of the leading contenders to face President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE in the 2020 election.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill, but some of Mulvaney’s defenders have said he knew very little of the White House’s efforts regarding Ukraine and was mostly organizing meetings for Trump.

“I don’t remember any substantive conversation with Mick. I don’t remember him approving, disapproving, getting involved, having an interest,” Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani urged Trump to eject exiled Turkish cleric from US: report State Dept. official told to ‘lay low’ after voicing concerns about Giuliani: Dem lawmaker White House, Pentagon, Giuliani reject House subpoenas MORE, Trump’s personal lawyer who has been deeply entangled in the scandal, told The Post. “Mulvaney was not a big player in this. I dealt with Volker and Sondland.”

However, current and former officials told The Post that Mulvaney played a large role in the unfolding crisis. The Post’s reporting confirms one Democratic lawmaker’s report coming out of closed-door testimony on Tuesday.

Officials told the Post that Mulvaney often met with Sondland and that details of their conversations were kept from then-National Security Adviser John Bolton John BoltonOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump isolated amid Syria furor | Pompeo, Pence to visit Turkey in push for ceasefire | Turkish troops advance in Syria | Graham throws support behind Trump’s sanctions Democrats see John Bolton as potential star witness Syria furor underscores Trump’s isolation MORE and others who had expressed concerns about the White House’s efforts regarding Ukraine.

Mulvaney also allowed meetings between Trump and Giuliani as Giuliani publicly discussed his efforts to lobby Kiev into investigating conspiracy theories about the 2016 election and dig up dirt on Biden.

According to the report, Mulvaney also, at Trump’s behest, put a hold on nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in the weeks before Trump held a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he pressured him to work with Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrGiuliani says he won’t comply with subpoenas from Democrats Barr bemoans ‘moral upheaval’ that has brought ‘suffering and misery’ Trump threatens to sue Schiff and Pelosi MORE to investigate Biden, a phone call that has, in part, triggered the House’s impeachment investigation.

Mulvaney reportedly told staff that the money to Kiev could be turned on and off without legal repercussions though some questioned the legality of putting the aid on hold.

Officials told The Post that the shadow campaign to get Kiev to politically benefit Trump could not have been conducted without Mulvaney’s facilitation of meetings and blocking the aid.

A former South Carolina congressman who was installed in his chief of staff role in January, Mulvaney has appeared more eager than his predecessors to follow Trump’s commands and has shirked past efforts to curtail the number of staffers who have direct access to the president.

“Mulvaney has really abdicated the most important duty of any White House chief of staff, and that’s tot tell the president hard truths,” Chris Whipple, author of “The Gatekeepers,” a book about past White House chiefs of staff, told The Post. “He really should have thrown his body in front of that phone call with Zelensky.”

A declassified copy of a whistleblower complaint regarding the call said that a future phone call or meeting between the two presidents “would depend on whether Zelensky showed willingness to ‘play ball,’ ” and that “multiple White House officials with direct knowledge” of the call were alarmed that Trump appeared to be using his office for his personal political gain and sought to bury the transcript of the conversation.

Democrats have pointed to the decision to block the aid as evidence that Trump may have abused his power to leverage the aid in an attempt to pressure Zelensky to comply with his request to investigate the Bidens.

Zelensky said last week there was “no blackmail” during a phone call and that he and Trump did not discuss the military aid.