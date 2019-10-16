https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-video-leftists-sucker-punch-put-choke-hold-on-man-trying-to-retrieve-stolen-maga-hat-outside-president-trumps-minneapolis-rally

We know about the leftist protesters who threw urine, burned “Make America Great Again” hats, and even spit on a supporter of President Donald Trump outside his Minneapolis rally last week.

But a new video released by Minnesota’s Alpha News reveals quite a bit more about what happened in the streets Thursday night.

Sucker punches, choke hold

Leftists outside the rally cursed out a man who was wearing a MAGA hat — the iconic symbol of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

But it soon got quite a bit worse for him.

As he tried to prevent protesters from taking his MAGA hat, one guy put a choke hold on him.

Seconds later, a protester sucker punched him from behind.

As he tried to walk away he got sucker punched two more times — once from behind and once from the side.

When he was interviewed on video afterward — with what appeared to be welts visible over his right eye — he explained he was simply trying to find a cab and go home when he was attacked.

“Unfortunately it’s not too surprising considering what I’ve seen,” he said.

What else?

The clip also showed a woman, who was holding the hand of a man wearing a MAGA hoodie, getting slapped in the head from behind. (Is that how leftists roll when it comes to fisticuffs? Make sure they’re in a mob of like-minded cronies then attack Trump supporters when they’re not looking?)

Also, one protester chanted “save a life, kill a cop!” as police marched down a street.

Another protester gave a double finger to officers and yelled “f*** you!” over and over again as they passed by.

Plus:

  • Leftists attacked vehicles leaving the area.
  • A protester yelled, “Nazi! Get the f***ing Nazi! Get him! Get him!”
  • Protesters chanted “I’m so bored with the USA!” and “USA equals ‘you suck ass!'”

Here’s the video. The entire thing is worth watching, but the incident involving attackers putting a choke hold on the Trump supporter and sucker punching him begins at the 25-second mark. (Content warning: Language):

[embedded content]
ANTIFA & Protesters Terrorize Minneapolis Trump Rally

youtu.be

