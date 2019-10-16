We know about the leftist protesters who threw urine, burned “Make America Great Again” hats, and even spit on a supporter of President Donald Trump outside his Minneapolis rally last week.

But a new video released by Minnesota’s Alpha News reveals quite a bit more about what happened in the streets Thursday night.

Sucker punches, choke hold

Leftists outside the rally cursed out a man who was wearing a MAGA hat — the iconic symbol of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

But it soon got quite a bit worse for him.

As he tried to prevent protesters from taking his MAGA hat, one guy put a choke hold on him.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Seconds later, a protester sucker punched him from behind.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

As he tried to walk away he got sucker punched two more times — once from behind and once from the side.

When he was interviewed on video afterward — with what appeared to be welts visible over his right eye — he explained he was simply trying to find a cab and go home when he was attacked.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

“Unfortunately it’s not too surprising considering what I’ve seen,” he said.

What else?

The clip also showed a woman, who was holding the hand of a man wearing a MAGA hoodie, getting slapped in the head from behind. (Is that how leftists roll when it comes to fisticuffs? Make sure they’re in a mob of like-minded cronies then attack Trump supporters when they’re not looking?)

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Also, one protester chanted “save a life, kill a cop!” as police marched down a street.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Another protester gave a double finger to officers and yelled “f*** you!” over and over again as they passed by.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Plus:

Leftists attacked vehicles leaving the area.

A protester yelled, “Nazi! Get the f***ing Nazi! Get him! Get him!”

Protesters chanted “I’m so bored with the USA!” and “USA equals ‘you suck ass!'”

Here’s the video. The entire thing is worth watching, but the incident involving attackers putting a choke hold on the Trump supporter and sucker punching him begins at the 25-second mark. (Content warning: Language):

[embedded content]

ANTIFA & Protesters Terrorize Minneapolis Trump Rally



youtu.be

