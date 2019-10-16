The NFL has admitted refs blew a major call when the Packers beat the Lions 23-22

The Lions were hosed on multiple calls Monday night in a devastating loss that was simply inexcusable from an officiating perspective.

One of the worst moments was when Trey Flowers was called twice for illegal hands to the face, and both times led to points for Green Bay. In an interesting side note, Packers lineman David Bakhtiari lobbied the refs for the calls before they happened! You can’t make this stuff up.

Here are the two “hands to the face” penalties called against Lions DE Trey Flowers in the 4th quarter #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/fWCFCccJzg — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

Now, according to ProFootballTalk, NFL vice president of operations Troy Vincent told reporters Tuesday that the second hands to face “wasn’t there.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With all due respect, Vincent, hands to the face wasn’t there for either of the calls. You know what was there? Several missed calls against the Packers.

This is completely shameful, and I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say Roger Goodell should resign if this situation isn’t remedied.

The officials are ruining the sport, and now it has cost the Lions a win, which will have major implications for the division title and playoffs.

If you’re not as outraged as I am, then you’re just not paying attention.

This isn’t about being a Lions fan or a Packers fan. This is about freedom. This is about being an American. This is about good vs. evil.

All that it takes for evil to spread in our world is for good men to do nothing. Right now, the evil that is NFL officiating is spreading like a plague, and I won’t stand for it.

I simply won’t stand for it.

The NFL needs to do something or the league’s leadership is going to have a full blown revolt on its hands.