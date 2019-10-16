The White House has launched an internal investigation around President Donald Trump’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart and the treatment of the call’s transcript.

According to The New York Times, White House lawyers are conducting the probe that is focused on deputy White House counsel John A. Eisenberg’s decision to move the call transcript onto a highly secure computer server. The transcript was later filled out, according to the Times, before it was released amid a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s actions on the call.

Eisenberg, the Times reports, put the document onto the server to prevent it from being leaked.

Democrats are probing Trump for possible impeachment over claims that he attempted to use his office for political reasons. During the July 25 conversation, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy if he would investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — who along with his son Hunter is accused of corruption.

After House Democrats announced they were launching an impeachment inquiry, the White House released an unredacted copy of the call’s transcript. The Trump administration claims the president did nothing wrong.

“We released the conversation unredacted showing the whole world the president did nothing wrong,” White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told the Times in a statement.

Despite strong pushback from most Republicans, Democrats are pushing ahead with their impeachment inquiry by requesting documents and interviewing witnesses in closed-door sessions.