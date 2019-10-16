A British police chief filmed a social media video stressing the importance of recognizing “International Pronouns Day,” which apparently was Tuesday.

In the video, Deputy Chief Constable Julie Cooke explains the dangers of how misgendering someone is a “form of abuse.”

What are the details?

In the video, Cooke says, “Today is International Pronouns Day, which is a day particularly important to people who identify as transgender, or gender non-conforming.”

“Being misgendered can have a huge impact on somebody and their personal well-being,” she warns. “It also can be used as a form of abuse for somebody, and that just isn’t right.”

“Today,” Cooke concludes, “is about raising awareness, getting people to have conversations, and understanding why it is so important to understand the pronouns that somebody wishes to be used for them. Have a good day.”

Anything else we ought to know?

Cooke’s page on the

Cheshire Constabulary website points out that LGBTQ activism is near and dear to her heart.

A portion of her biography reads, “In June 2017, I was appointed the UK National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for the LGBT+ Portfolio. I am striving to ensure that all of our staff feel able to come to work and to be themselves; be honest about their lives outside of work, without fear of reprisals or attitudes they may face, but also that all staff are comfortable to ask appropriate questions and learn.”

“I also want members of the LGBT+ community to be able to walk through our communities knowing that they are safe and understood,” Cooke’s biography concludes.

Misgendering is apparently becoming rather serious business in the U.K.

Earlier in 2019, a British woman was

arrested after misgendering a transgender activist.

Authorities charged Kate Scottow, a 38-year-old mother of two children, with “malicious communications.”

Authorities detained and questioned Scottow for more than seven hours in connection with the incident. During the investigation, authorities took her photograph, DNA samples, and fingerprints. A court also banned her from referring to the transgender activist as a man.

After her arrest, Scottow took her story to the internet, where it went viral.

On online forum Mumsnet, Scottow wrote, “I was arrested in my home by three officers, with my autistic ten-year-old daughter and breastfed 20-month-old son present. I was then detained for seven hours in a cell with no sanitary products (which I said I needed) before being interviewed then later released under investigation … I was arrested for harassment and malicious communications because I called someone out and misgendered them on Twitter.”

UK mom arrested for calling transgender activist the ‘wrong’ gender

UK mom arrested for calling transgender activist the ‘wrong’ gender. Glenn warns, “It’s coming here.”