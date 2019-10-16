On Tuesday evening, Pat Sajak, the witty host of “Wheel of Fortune,” issued two tweets that hilariously won Twitter and destroyed the Democratic presidential debate. With one minute left before the debate started, Sajak tweeted, “I’m all goose-bumpy waiting for it to start.”

I’m all goose-bumpy waiting for it to start. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) October 15, 2019

Three minutes later and two minutes into the debate, Sajak followed with this:

I’m done. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) October 16, 2019

In late June, Sajak lanced the Democratic presidential debatewith this deathless tweet, writing, “This could be worse. It could be a dinner party and I could be there.”

This could be worse. It could be a dinner party and I could be there. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 28, 2019

Sajak has famously tweeted such pointed and brief remarks before. After the horrific Las Vegas massacre in October 2017, when celebrities chimed in with their uninformed opinions, Sajak tweeted, “OK, let me explain this again: We’re celebs. We’re wiser & more empathetic than you. We are famous. Please take our opinions more seriously.” As The Daily Wirenoted at the time:

This is not first time Sajak, a political conservative, has lanced the celebrity bubble of leftism that pervades Hollywood; his resume should have been a warning to leftists that his wit would target them. Sajak is an external director for the conservative publishing house Eagle Publishing, serves on the Board of Trustees at Hillsdale College and has served on the Board of Directors for the Claremont Institute.

Here are some other examples of Sajak pointedly targeting the Left:

Looking forward to next awards show/lecture.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 10, 2017

Nobody abhors violence more than Hollywood, and nobody does more to glorify it.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 12, 2017

I wonder if the celebrities who moved out of the country will return for the demonstrations?

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 18, 2017

Unhappy about results of last week’s People’s Choice Awards. Thinking of breaking Starbucks windows & trashing limos.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 21, 2017

Changing the world one screamed obscenity at a time.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 23, 2017

“Alexa, turn on CNN. I want to hear the news.” “You’ll have to pick one or the other.”

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 7, 2017

Does anyone have thinner skins than the “tough” news media?

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 13, 2017

At the end of 2018, Sajak mocked CNN, tweeting, “Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network. My work here is done.”

Easy fix for CNN: change name to Current Narrative Network. My work here is done.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 30, 2018

As The Daily Wire reported in June, Sajak’s view of the June debate was not unique; despite the fact that the second night of the Democratic presidential debates outpaced the first, drawing 15.26 million viewers across the three networks, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the debate still slightly trailed the first 2012 Democratic presidential debate, which drew 15.46 million viewers, and was left in the dust by the first GOP presidential debate in 2012, which attracted a whopping 24 million viewers.

The latest Democratic presidential debate fared even worse. As The Hollywood Reporter noted:

CNN drew another sizable audience for the fourth Democratic presidential debate — but not as big as the news network’s previous debate telecast. Tuesday’s debate averaged 8.34 million TV viewers, below CNN’s last debate coverage on July 30-31 and the smallest audience of the four Democratic debates thus far. Live streams of the coverage on digital properties for CNN and co-sponsor The New York Times averaged an additional 449,000.