Joe Biden’s not the only Democrat with a coherence problem. Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi called a special press conference for what appeared to be a big announcement just before the fourth official DNC presidential primary debate. Many assumed that meant a dramatic change in the status quo, most likely a decision]]
Pelosi: On second thought, we’re not ready to hold a full House vote authorizing impeachment inquiry
https://hotair.com/archives/2019/10/16/pelosi-second-thought-not-ready-hold-full-house-vote-authorizing-impeachment-inquiry/