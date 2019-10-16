Republicans continue to voice serious concerns after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she has no plans to hold a vote to formally approve an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Fox News is reporting.

GOP lawmakers and the White House argue the ongoing probe lacks legal authority. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. called the investigation “a total sham” while House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., accused Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. keeping “their unfair tactics hidden from public scrutiny.”

And a legal expert says Democrats could have a tricky time if the issue winds up in court.

“Pelosi seems to believe that she can hold a press conference and expect courts to accept that a formal impeachment process has begun.,” George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley wrote in a blog post. “Some judges are likely to be uncomfortable with such an immaculate impeachment.

“The ‘impeachment by press conference’ action of Pelosi is an entirely new animal. After her press conference, I told The Washington Post that this was not any recognizable process and that the approach taken by Democrats on presidential impeachment was ‘casual to the point of being conversational.’ It is now clear that the casual approach is by design.”

Despite the concern, the Democrats continue with the probe and are hearing testimony.

Pelosi defended her position by saying: “There’s no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote.”