On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Jeff Fisher filled in for Pat and discussed a highlight featuring South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) from the fourth Democratic presidential debate.

In this clip, Buttigieg called out O’Rourke over the Texan’s proposed gun buyback program.

“Congressman, you just made it clear you don’t know how this is actually going to take weapons off the street,” Buttigieg said. “If you can develop the plan further, I think we could have a debate about it.”

Buttigieg asserted that “we cannot wait for a purity test” and that “we have to act now.”

“This is not a purity test,” O’Rourke replied. He went on to state that “we need” to do what is “right” and enact a gun buyback.

After some back and forth, Buttigieg explained that he did not need lessons from O’Rourke on “political or personal courage” and that Democrats should be fighting the National Rifle Association rather than each other.

