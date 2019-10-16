Commentary

The breathtaking hypocrisy of many of President Donald Trump’s accusers is about to be fully exposed.

If you’ve been watching the impeachment theater these past few weeks, you’ve no doubt heard the very serious crimes they accuse the U.S. president of having committed.

They have accused him of using his office for political gain and pressuring Ukraine to help investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

The fake news media has begun a full-court press to sell the narrative of a besieged president who is slipping underwater, growing more and more unpopular by the day, as so-called whistleblowers and manufactured scandals surround him.

The problem is, Trump neither looks nor acts like a president who is under siege. In fact, he looks to me like he’s having the time of his life.

The Big Flip

I believe that a big reason why Trump looks like he’s really enjoying himself these days is that he knows what’s about to go down. It will turn out we have been watching one of the most blatant cases of projection ever. Top politicians have psychologically projected all their own behavior onto this president.

What is “psychological projection”? Britannica Encyclopedia defines it this way:

“Projection is a form of defense in which unwanted feelings are displaced onto another person, where they then appear as a threat from the external world. A common form of projection occurs when an individual, threatened by his own angry feelings, accuses another of harboring hostile thoughts.”

Literally, every single crime these Democrat and Republican-elite class people have been accusing Trump of doing, they’ve been doing themselves—in many cases, for decades.

Trump Turns the Tables

While the attention of the nation was fixed on him, as everyone waited to see how Trump would deal with this latest fake scandal being launched to push for his impeachment, he masterfully did two things at once:

First, he took the wind out of the sails of the new “Trump–Ukraine corruption” narrative by quickly declassifying and releasing both the call transcript and the fake whistleblower’s complaint.

Second, he pointed straight at a real scandal: the Biden family’s well-known dealings with both Ukraine and China.

It hasn’t exactly been a secret for some time now that there are very troubling questions about just what went on with the Biden family in Ukraine and China; it’s just that it’s been understood by the mainstream media and the political elite class that it’s impolite to dwell on the subject, or to try to get some real answers.

However, since Trump steered the news media to go back to the issue of whether the Biden family enriched itself by using Joe Biden’s office, the former vice president isn’t handling it well. A video of the Democratic presidential candidate blowing his top at a reporter for having the unmitigated nerve to ask him about the apparent conflict of interest quickly went viral.

The reason Biden is so upset at being asked this question—for which he had almost an entire week to prepare an answer—is that until now, reporters knew they weren’t supposed to be asking him about this kind of thing.

Biden had better get over being asked about that, because it’s not going away.

The Clinton family’s dealings have also been there in plain sight, much of it for decades. We all remember how Hillary Clinton claimed she would disclose any foreign funds donated to her foundations, then stopped doing that halfway through her tenure as secretary of State.

These top politicians could have all their dealings in the open because they knew nothing would be done about it; they were all protected. They knew they were all untouchable.

Understand that top Democrats and Republicans weren’t putting any real effort into hiding any of the things they were doing because there was no real reason to hide it. After all, who was in any position to do anything about it, even if they’d have been willing to try? The Clintons? The Bushes? The Obamas? The Bidens? The Romneys?

These people were the problem; they were about as far from a solution as you could get.

Then a Miracle Happened

And then, a miracle happened. Trump won the 2016 election. And everything is starting to change.

Trump’s critics do have one thing exactly correct: He’s definitely not the “right” kind of person when it comes to winking and nodding and moving on from massive blatant corruption by politicians being done right out in the open. They rake in millions of dollars in illegal deals with foreign governments and companies, when not making use of allies’ intelligence services to spy on political opponents.

All of these “corrupticrats” who cavorted and caroused in the open for decades, not even trying very hard to hide the vast amounts of cash they were raking in by selling their offices, left behind mountains of evidence of what they were doing.

That’s why these political elites are so frantic to get Trump out of office by any means necessary, as quickly as they can. While some have been selling fairy tales about how a clueless Trump has been putting all the wrong people into the top jobs at the Department of Justice, what’s actually been happening is that three years of careful, deliberate preparation are about to pay off.

Brian Cates is a writer based in South Texas and author of “Nobody Asked For My Opinion … But Here It Is Anyway!” He can be reached on Twitter @drawandstrike.