Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has the “most boring” 2020 campaign logo, a majority of registered voters said in a poll released Wednesday, but her campaign slogan ranks second — in both cases, trailing leader Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The online study of 1,250 voters also ranked President Donald Trump’s re-election logo sixth among the Republicans and Democrats running next year — and his “Promises Made, Promises Kept” slogan finished fourth.

The survey was conducted by Crestline, a direct-marketing company based in Lewiston, Maine.

Voters reviewed 32 logos for 27 candidates. Warren was among five candidates who had two different logos — and both were evaluated.

In addition, respondents reviewed 28 slogans for 24 candidates. Warren was among three candidates with more than one slogan.

Here are the top six finishers in each category:

Logos:

Bernie Sanders’ face logo: 7.16%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s all-word logo: 6.91%.

Sanders’ all-word logo: 6.84%.

Second Biden all-word logo: 6.11%.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard all-word logo: 6:10%.

President Donald Trump’s “Keep America Great” logo: 6.01%.

Slogans:

Sanders, “A Future to Believe In”: 6.60%.

Warren, “Dream Big. Fight Hard”: 6.50%.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, “Building Opportunity Together”: 6.39%.

Trump, “Promises Made, Promises Kept”: 6.29%.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, “Our Future Is Now”: 6.29%.

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, “Focus on the Future”: 6.27%.

Registered voters in 48 states and Washington, D.C, responded to the Crestline survey. No respondents were from South Dakota or Wyoming.