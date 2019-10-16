Prince Harry recalled how hard it was to keep Meghan Markle’s pregnancy a secret.

His new comments came during his speech Tuesday at the WellChild Awards in London, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child, and no one else did at the time, but we did, and I remember,” Harry said.

“I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day,” he recalled. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Wows In Pretty Green Dress During Event In London)

“And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heartstrings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.”

The awards celebrate “the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.”

Markle’s pregnancy was originally announced in October of 2018. In May, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex welcomed baby Archie. Most recently, the Royal baby accompanied the family on a 10-day tour of Africa.