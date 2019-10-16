Project Veritas on Wednesday released undercover video in which a CNN staffer says network president Jeff Zucker coaches anchors from the control room during live television.

“Jeff Zucker runs the show,” CNN media coordinator Christian Sierra is heard telling Project Veritas’s undercover journalist. “He will personally go into the control room and if Jake Tapper is interviewing Kellyanne Conway — I mean, one time during that interview and he was like ‘keep going and keep going.’”

BREAKING: @CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra states ‘Jeff Zucker goes into the control room while @JakeTapper is interviewing @kellyannepolls‘; tells Executive Producer to skip commercials, extend 7 minute interview to 25 minutes to “just f**king nail her”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/nccxLvtT46 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 16, 2019

Sierra says Zucker’s coaching turned Tapper’s planned 7-minute interview with Conway into a 25-minute slugfest. When asked why CNN’s president got involved, Sierra explains: “Because Jeff Zucker personally got on the phone with the executive producer of Tapper’s show.”

“He got into his ear,” the CNN staffer continues.”He was interviewing Kellyanne Conway and it was a tough exchange. She was arguing back and forth with Jake Tapper and told him in the earpiece keep going, keep going, keep going.”

Project Veritas’s video then asks whether Zucker hand a hand in Tapper’s May 6th interview with Conway in which he spared with the White House official about President Donald Trump’s “credibility.”

“Do you think his job includes lying to the American people?” asked Tapper during the interview. “Because he continues to do so.”

“You just want that to go viral, you want to say ‘President Trump’ and ‘lying’ in the same sentence,” Conway hit back.

In another part of the undercover video, Sierra says Conway deserved being grilled by Tapper because she is “lying all the time.”

Zucker sought to make Conway’s interview more difficult “just to fucking nail her,” explains the CNN staffer.

Wednesday’s video is part of an ongoing series by Project Veritas in which the group will release footage from inside CNN aimed at further revealing the news network’s bias. Tuesday’s video showed CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Perez privacy conceding that Hunter Biden’s foreign business activities “smells bad,” while Monday’s footage showed a CNN media coordinator stating network president Jeff Zucker has a “personal vendetta” against President Donald Trump.