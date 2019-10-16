The television ratings for the fourth Democratic primary debates hosted by CNN and The New York Times on Tuesday night are in.

The debate delivered 8,113,000 total views and 2,315,000 views for people between the ages of 25 and 54 from 8 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. while it aired on CNN, according to early Nielsen Media Research numbers.

CNN’s Tuesday debate was down 20% in total viewers and 18% in viewers between 25 and 54 compared to the network’s last debate in July.

ABC News’ Democratic primary debate Sept. 9 pulled in the highest debate ratings so far in 2019, according to Nielsen. (RELATED: Drudge Poll: Here’s Who Won The Fourth Round Of Democratic Debates)

Fox News Channel’s Aug. 6, 2015, Republican debate still ranks No. 1 for debate ratings in TV history with 24 million total viewers and 7.9 million viewers between 25 and 54.

Fox News also outperformed MSNBC in Tuesday night’s primetime viewer numbers during the 8 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. debate time slot. The network raked in 2,864,000 total viewers and 505,000 viewers between 25 and 54, while MSNBC brought in only 1,451,000 total viewers and 257,000 in the same age demographic.

