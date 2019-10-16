Disgraced NBC host Matt Lauer reportedly had an affair with a “well-respected” NBC star while he was still employed by the network, according to a report by Page Six.

What are the details?

Lauer reportedly coerced a “well-respected” NBC personality into having a romantic relationship with him, Page Six reported.

The unidentified personality told Page Six that she was uncomfortable with the relationship, which exhibited a “clear imbalance of power” between the two.

She also alleged that NBC required her to sign a nondisclosure agreement before leaving the network.

A source familiar with the alleged relationship told the outlet that Lauer “had influence over everyone’s career.”

“One word and your career would be sunk,” the source said. “I know there was a clear imbalance of power in this woman’s relationship with Matt.”

Lauer has strongly

denied claims of forced sexual relationships despite claims stating otherwise.

What else?

The outlet also pointed out that journalist Ronan Farrow’s latest book, “Catch and Kill,” follows the story of an NBC personality who was also reportedly forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement before leaving the network.

It is unclear if the woman in the book is the same woman profiled in the Page Six report.

“Catch and Kill” reports on an unnamed NBC personality who insisted that Lauer forced a relationship.

“I was like meat on a hook,” she told Farrow. “I would walk into work with a knot in my stomach. I would come home and cry.”

The unnamed woman said that if she refused Lauer, she would be punished and would receive fewer assignments.

“My career took a sharp nosedive,” she said, according to Farrow.

You can read more about the lurid allegations against Lauer here.

In other news …

The Daily Beast reported that NBC distanced itself from various claims in Farrow’s book, insisting that some of the allegations are nothing more than a “smear,” “lie,” or “conspiracy theory.”

In an employee memo obtained by the outlet, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said that Farrow’s “effort to defame NBC News is clearly motivated not by a pursuit of truth, but an axe to grind.”

“It is built on a series of distortions, confused timelines, and outright inaccuracies,” Oppenheim insisted.

“I feel absolutely terrible that these three employees were subjected to Matt Lauer’s horrific behavior, but the facts do not support Farrow’s allegation of a ‘cover-up,’ and he offers no further evidence,” Oppenheim wrote.