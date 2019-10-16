The Miami Dolphins apparently have no intention of firing head coach Brian Flores.

The Dolphins are currently 0-5, and appear to be far and away the worst team in the NFL. Obviously, that’s not a great look for the man running the show, but his job security is reportedly not at risk one bit.

According to the Palm Beach Post on Tuesday afternoon, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is “committed to bringing” back the Dolphins head coach next season no matter what happens this year.

Well, it’s good to see Ross is committed to the process. Far too often, people want to rebuild, but the head coach finds himself on the outside looking in by the time things get turned around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Dolphins are horrible right now, and it really has nothing to do with Flores. There’s probably not a coach in the league that could win with that roster.

Flores should be congratulated for showing up to work, despite the team he’s been handed.

What’ll be interesting to see is what the team decides to do if they get the first pick overall. They traded for Josh Rosen this past offseason, but I’m guessing they’d really like to take a run at Trevor Lawrence in 2021.

They could get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2020, but there’s no guarantee that’s who they actually want.

Either way, it looks like Flores is going to be in Miami for awhile. See how long it takes for the ship to get turned around.