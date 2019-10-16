Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have indicated that they will support Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

According to Wednesday reports from Fox News, The Guardian, and the Washington Post, Ocasio-Cortez will appear with Sanders in Queens, New York, at a rally for his campaign following his heart procedure earlier this month that sidelined him for several days.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” said Ocasio-Cortez spokesman Corbin Trent, reported the Post.

At the same time, Omar is also slated to endorse Sanders but has already indicated her support on social media.

“Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography,” Omar was quoted as saying on Sanders’ Twitter page. Omar then retweeted it.

“I believe Bernie Sanders is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump in 2020,” Omar said.

The move to endorse Sanders should come as a blow to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has been rising in the polls over recent weeks. The move could also bolster Sanders, the oldest candidate whose health has been questioned after he suffered a heart attack.

Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks as, Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listen during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on July 15, 2019. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

Reports also indicated that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is also slated to endorse the candidate.

It’s not clear if Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), the fourth member of the so-called far-left “squad,” will endorse Sanders.

‘Healthy’

Regarding speculation about his health, Sanders revealed that he is “healthy” during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“You’re 78 years old and you just had a heart attack,” the debate moderator told him.

“Let me invite you all to a major rally we’re having in Queens, New York,” Sanders said. “We’re going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over the country. That is how we can reassure the American people.”

“I’m healthy. I’m feeling great,” he said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden challenges Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio on Oct. 15, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 70, said in response to a question about voters indicating a preference for younger candidates: “I will outwork, outorganize, and outlast anyone, and that includes Donald Trump, Mike Pence, or whoever the Republicans get stuck with.”

Democratic frontrunners Sanders, Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden are all in their 70s.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.