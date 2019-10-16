The name “Ron Reagan” became the top trending search on Google early on during the fourth Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday night, after the first ad aired by host network CNN was a plug for an atheist group endorsed by Ronald Reagan, Jr., the son of the late President Ronald Reagan — a steadfast conservative and Christian.

What are the details?

“Hi, I’m Ron Reagan, an unabashed atheist,” Reagan begins in the commercial for the Freedom from Religion Foundation. “I’m alarmed by the intrusions of religion into our secular government. That’s why I’m asking you to support the Freedom from Religion Foundation, the nation’s largest and most effective association of atheists and agnostics working to keep state and church separate, just like our founding fathers intended.”

Reagan closes out the ad with a second donation request before signing off by branding himself as, “Ron Reagan, life-long atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.”



[embedded content]

FFRF’s Ron Reagan Ad



www.youtube.com



Viewers took notice of the ad, so much so that Google Trends announced on Twitter that “Ron Reagan” was the top trending search term on Google.

The ad is not new. It was filmed in 2014, but even into the following year FFRF had trouble getting television networks to play it.

Newsmax reported in 2015 that while CNN and Comedy Central were willing to show Reagan’s plug, “ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox all have declined to run the ad.”

Anything else?



The Freedom from Religion Foundation has made a name for itself by launching battles in a number of high-profile, national cases. Most recently, the group made headlines for

filing a formal complaint against the judge who gifted a Bible to former police officer Amber Guyger, after she was convicted for murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing her neighbor.