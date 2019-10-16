Facebook is addictive, “not good for you,” and “they’re after your kids,” Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said Wednesday.

“It’s addictive, it’s not good for you, they’re after your kids, they’re running political ads that aren’t true … and they’re also acquiring other companies and co-mingling [data those companies have on their users] into theirs,” Benioff said during an appearance on CNN.

“And I think at that point, because they’re now doing that, that they probably should be broken up. Because they’re having an undue influence as the largest social media platform on the planet,” he added.

Benioff, a billionaire entrepreneur, also said trust must be “your highest value.”

“We’re in a world where very advanced technologies are at our fingertips, and where we can do magical things,” Benioff told host Poppy Harlow. “But that also means that trust must be our highest value. And you have to ask yourself: Is trust your highest value? If it’s not your highest value, then what is it?”

Facebook has come under scrutiny in the last four years over privacy concerns, including during the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election.