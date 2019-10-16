Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is ready to start looking to the future, and that means putting freshmen on the field.

The Cornhuskers are a pathetic 4-3 seven games into the season, and they’re fresh off of a 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Gophers. The man running the show is apparently ready to preparing for next season.

[embedded content]

"We're going to give the young guys a lot of reps and see if any of them are ready to come out of their redshirt and give us four games at the end of the year," Frost told the media, according to Omaha.com on Tuesday.

When asked which freshmen specifically he was looking to play, Frost responded with, “any and all of them, honestly.”

Now, Frost might not have said it, but let me read into this move a little bit for all of you. Once you publicly start talking about playing freshmen, you’re essentially throwing in the towel on the season.

What you’re really saying is that you know the year is a lost cause, and it’s time to get a jump on the next season.

The strange thing here is that it’s pretty weird for Frost to give up on the season when he was slated to play in the Super Bowl.

At least, that’s what the media told me for months going into the season. I guess nonstop hype doesn’t actually translate into wins.

Who could have guessed that would be the reality of the situation?

[embedded content]

The annoying part about this whole situation is that we all know the media is going to spin up the same hype machine next offseason.

Despite the Cornhuskers getting exposed, the “experts” will still behave like they’re playoff bound. You’ll have to excuse me if I once again don’t buy into the hype.

Until Nebraska actually wins something, they’re nothing but frauds.