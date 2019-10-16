Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren deleted a video from her Twitter account that announced to the world that she had a fraction of Native American DNA.

The Massachusetts senator first announced the results of the DNA test a year ago Tuesday. The Republican Party marked the anniversary with a blog post, calling the presidential candidate’s revelation “a spectacular failure to placate the criticism that she lied about her heritage, Warren took a DNA test and we learned this gem: She was 1/1024th Native American.”

Embedded in the blog post was a tweet from Warren that contained the video announcing her test results. “My family (including Fox News-watchers) sat together and talked about what they think of @realDonaldTrump’s attacks on our heritage,” she tweeted at the time. “And yes, a famous geneticist analyzed my DNA and concluded that it contains Native American ancestry.”

But by Wednesday morning, the tweet was gone. The deletion comes after the Warren campaign scrubbed the video from its website the same day Warren apologized at a Native American forum in August.

Warren did not directly address the DNA test or her history of exaggerating her Native American heritage, but told the Iowa audience, “I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot, and I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together. It is a great honor to be able to partner with Indian Country, and that’s what I’ve tried to do as a senator, and that’s what I promise I will do as president of the United States of America.”

The Washington Free Beacon managed to pull the video of Warren’s DNA test announcement before it was deleted. Watch it above.