When he’s not busy trying to score a political coup against President Trump by way of impeachment, Bernie Sanders is scoring a political coup by way of endorsements. During the Democrat debate Tuesday night, the Washington Post ran a story that Sanders will be endorsed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Saturday.

It isn’t really a big surprise, though, because AOC worked on Sanders’ 2016 campaign. She has not hidden her admiration of Sanders as she serves in the House of Representatives. As the WaPo article points out, “she was recruited to run for Congress in 2018 by Justice Democrats, a group that grew out of the Sanders campaign.” Sanders was the first Democrat presidential candidate who endorsed her Green New Deal.

Sanders is scheduled to have a campaign rally on Saturday in Queens. The purpose is for him to get back on the campaign trail and prove he’s healthy enough to continue on in the race after suffering a heart attack. What better way to make a splash than to promise a “special guest” and then tease the upcoming endorsement of AOC? He took the opportunity to do so when he was asked about his health during the debate.

Asked about his health directly at the debate on Tuesday night, Mr. Sanders nodded to the rally and to the “special guest.” “Let me invite you all to a major rally we’re having in Queens,” he said. “We’re going to have a special guest at that event, and we are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country.” He also said, “I’m feeling great.” Mr. Sanders’s campaign is billing the New York rally as his official return to the campaign trail. It had toyed with holding the rally in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, according to an aide, but settled on a park in Queens, with a backdrop of the Manhattan skyline.

And just like that Rep. Ilhan Omar jumped in and stole AOC’s thunder. She announced her endorsement of Bernie Sanders for president, too. She didn’t bother waiting for Saturday’s rally. She and Bernie had a little love fest on Twitter.

.@IlhanMN is a leader of strength and courage. She won’t back down from a fight with billionaires and the world’s most powerful corporations to transform our country so it works for all of us. Together we will build a multiracial working class coalition to win the White House. https://t.co/fQ6p9sLwle — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 16, 2019

Omar and Sanders are teaming up for universal school meals. Just put “universal” in front of anything and it flies for Socialists.

It’s true! @SenSanders and I just introduced sweeping legislation to make school meals universal. In the richest country in the world, no child should go to school hungry. https://t.co/NxTa34oSxw — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 15, 2019

But wait, there’s more. Rep. Rashida Tlaib doesn’t intend to let the moment pass without tagging along. She’s endorsing Bernie, too. The three members of The Squad will all be in New York to endorse Bernie at his “Bernie’s Back” rally. All that is missing now is for Rep. Ayanna Pressley to join in to make The Squad’s move complete.

Roughly half an hour after the Post’s report was released, CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg revealed that congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib will also be endorsing Sanders in New York on Saturday. The “Bernie’s Back” Saturday rally will be held in Queens, near Ocasio-Cortez’ congressional district and hometown, according to the Post.

Not to point to the obvious, but I will. It will be quite a spectacle to see Bernie Sanders, a Jew, standing alongside the three most publicly anti-Semitic congresswomen on stage, basking in the glow of their endorsements.

This is a blow to Elizabeth Warren, nonetheless. Last month Warren captured the endorsement of the Working Families Party. This was a big deal because they endorsed Bernie in 2016. Many of his supporters were not happy about that announcement.

Presidential endorsements from the congresswomen, both members of the group of first-term Democratic women of color known as “the squad,” were highly coveted. In addition to being among the country’s most prominent progressives, they have also become some of President Trump’s favorite foils. Last month, Ms. Warren won the endorsement of the Working Families Party, a progressive group that endorsed Mr. Sanders during the last presidential cycle. The endorsement was a boon to Ms. Warren’s candidacy as she aimed to position herself as Mr. Biden’s main rival and the standard-bearer for the progressive left. But it also unnerved supporters of Mr. Sanders, who criticized the endorsement process.

It is also noteworthy that within the party of special interests, three young-ish women are choosing to endorse an old white man instead of a 70-year-old white woman. The trio is comprised of a Latina American, Palestinian-American, and a Somali refugee. If Pressley joins, she would allow Bernie to run the table as she would be an African-American face with her endorsement.

I await the cries of racism and sexism. Remember when Hillary was running in 2016 and Madeleine Albright said there’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women? Elizabeth is on the rise. Biden is fading and Bernie is trying to stop his free fall, especially after his heart attack. We’ll see if this merry band of socialists helps him.