(CNBC) — Stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as weak retail sales data, coupled with persisting trade-war fears, offset strong earnings results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22.82 points, or 0.1% to close at 27,001.98. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 2,989.69 while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.3% to 8,124.18.
Retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% in September, marking their first decline in seven months. Spending cutbacks on motor vehicles and online purchases, among other factors, weighed down retail sales.
The post Stocks slip as weak retail sales offset solid earnings appeared first on WND.