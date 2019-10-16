(CNBC) — Stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as weak retail sales data, coupled with persisting trade-war fears, offset strong earnings results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 22.82 points, or 0.1% to close at 27,001.98. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% to 2,989.69 while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.3% to 8,124.18.

Retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% in September, marking their first decline in seven months. Spending cutbacks on motor vehicles and online purchases, among other factors, weighed down retail sales.

