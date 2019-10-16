https://www.theepochtimes.com/storm-in-northeast-will-intensify-into-a-bomb-cyclone-forecasters-say_3118207.html

A storm in the northeastern United States is forecast to strengthen into a bomb cyclone, said forecasters. The storm is predicted to rapidly intensify later on Wednesday.

According to the Weather Channel, the coastal storm will produce heavy rain and strong winds from Thursday from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

“Rain will spread from the eastern Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic states, Hudson Valley and southern New England,” the channel wrote.

Parts of New England and the Hudson Valley could see as many as 5 inches of rain. But rainfall totals are forecast to be 1 to 3 inches.

The National Weather Service wrote that the storm will support “explosive cyclogenesis,” meaning that the air pressure will drop and become a “bomb cyclone” over northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire.

The agency warned that “strong to damaging winds possible tonight and Thursday” due to the storm.

The National Weather Service also posted several alerts on Twitter about the storm.

AccuWeather wrote that “the storm will pack a heavy punch with travel disruptions, tree damage, power outages and coastal flooding for a time. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly from southwest to northeast across the region during Wednesday.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...