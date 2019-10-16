A storm in the northeastern United States is forecast to strengthen into a bomb cyclone, said forecasters. The storm is predicted to rapidly intensify later on Wednesday.

According to the Weather Channel, the coastal storm will produce heavy rain and strong winds from Thursday from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

“Rain will spread from the eastern Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic states, Hudson Valley and southern New England,” the channel wrote.

Parts of New England and the Hudson Valley could see as many as 5 inches of rain. But rainfall totals are forecast to be 1 to 3 inches.

Light to moderate rain will continue through early this evening. The highest rain amounts are expected in the Baltimore and DC metro areas and eastward toward the Bay. pic.twitter.com/13hQmMggVh — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) October 16, 2019

The atmosphere is loaded early today. A potent “coupled upper jet” is leading to cyclogenesis. A strong storm will form and eventually move up into New England as a “bomb” cyclone. Here in PA we will see rain today, and a windy cooler day tomorrow. #ctpwx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) October 16, 2019

The National Weather Service wrote that the storm will support “explosive cyclogenesis,” meaning that the air pressure will drop and become a “bomb cyclone” over northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire.

The agency warned that “strong to damaging winds possible tonight and Thursday” due to the storm.

A soaking rain is expected today. See image for more details. pic.twitter.com/C5Zroh1m2l — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) October 16, 2019

The National Weather Service also posted several alerts on Twitter about the storm.

Heavy rain and windy conditions are just some of the impacts expected from this upcoming coastal storm. Find the latest briefing for this storm here: https://t.co/HCBFMEGmvQ #nywx #njwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/a1jcNm16rU — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 16, 2019

The forecast for the heaviest rainfall has shifted a bit further east. Although clouds move in quickly this morning, widespread rain doesn’t arrive until later today. Conditions deteriorate rapidly this afternoon/evening, especially across the eastern half of the forecast area. pic.twitter.com/uZ5JJQa72l — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) October 16, 2019

AccuWeather wrote that “the storm will pack a heavy punch with travel disruptions, tree damage, power outages and coastal flooding for a time. Conditions will deteriorate rapidly from southwest to northeast across the region during Wednesday.”