Two freshmen students at a California high school tackled a fellow student who pulled out a gun inside the facility on Tuesday.

What are the details?

La Habra High School in La Habra, California, went into a lockdown after a student pulled out a .22-caliber gun inside the school.

Two unnamed freshmen reportedly charged the student with the gun and wrested the weapon away from him. Police said it is not clear as to why the student pulled out the gun inside the school, and pointed out that it was not loaded.

Sgt. Jose Rocha told ABC News that the unnamed student was taken to a juvenile detention center and offered no additional comment on the student’s status.

“It was the students who tackled him,” he said.

No people were injured as a result of the incident.

What else?

KTLA-TV reported that witnesses said the student was showing off the gun to others in the school. Lt. Brian Miller told the station that he didn’t believe the student with the weapon was attempting to hurt anyone inside the school.

Miller said that police are working to determine whether to charge the unnamed student with a crime.

KCAL-TV reported that the student produced the weapon during a metal shop class. Witnesses said that the teen was showing off the weapon during the class and pointing it at them.

One student told the outlet that he didn’t know how to react when he saw the teen with the weapon.

“I pick it up and I see that it’s a gun, and it has, like, a white handle,” the student said. “It’s kind of small, so I was just like, ‘Oh.’ So I jump up and run, and I go to the desk and I put it down. And the teacher just didn’t know what to do.”

Miller said, “As far as we know at this point the gun was unloaded. Also, there was some type of a struggle between a couple students to get the gun away from this particular student.”