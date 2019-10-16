Everything is always better when it’s homemade. However, most people don’t make homemade ice cream because they think it takes too long or would be too much work. It doesn’t have to be though! We have found ice cream makers for you that will look good in your home and make the high quality ice cream you deserve.

Cuisinart ICE-21R Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker, Red

You can’t make ice cream without a good ice cream maker. Get this slick red Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker for only $42.84. It can make up to one and a half quarts of ice cream and can make it in 20 minutes or less. This Ice Cream Maker has 5,226 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars. Reviewers said it was “one of my best purchases,” “love it” and “wonderful.” Don’t miss out on making your own ice cream!

White Mountain Electric Ice Cream Maker with Appalachian Series Wooden Bucket, 6 Quart

Want to make up to 6 quarts of ice cream in 20 to 40 minutes? Get this ice cream maker for only $241.06! It will last for years with its stainless steel canister and lid. A triple -motion action dasher system will give you the creamy, smooth ice cream you know you love. It has 337 reviews and 4.2 out of 5 stars. People have said “super high quality,” “worth every penny” and “well designed.” Get yours today!

Nostalgia Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker, 6-Quart

This Wood Bucket Ice Cream Maker looks authentic and will make your ice cream taste authentic for only $54.99. It has an easy to clean liner and a powerful motor that does all the churning. You don’t have to take an hour to make your ice cream, let the maker do all the work for you. Reviewers say it is a “great freezer,” “makes great ice cream” and “high quality.” Get a great ice cream maker for a great price!

