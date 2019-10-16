(THE COLLEGE FIX) — A Detroit elementary school educator wore a sweatshirt to work on Columbus Day which read “COLUMBUS WAS A MURDERER” in order to, she claims, “spark discussion.”

According to WXYZ, fifth grade teacher Emma Howland-Bolton said she wanted to “have a conversation” with her Clipper Multicultural Magnet Honors Academy students regarding “different perspectives.”

However, a Clipper administrator told her she would have to change her shirt, and she was informed the statement was “her opinion.” Howland-Bolton countered that it “is a fact.”

