(STUDY FINDS) — SAN FRANCISCO — The occasional rude remark is bound to occur in any office setting. Sadly, a new study finds that women who are subjected to incivility and harsh words in the workplace are more likely to engage in stricter, more authoritarian parenting practices at home that are bound to have a negative impact on their children.

“These findings reveal some previously undocumented ways that women, in particular, suffer as a result of workplace aggression,” says researcher Dr. Angela Dionisi of Carleton University in a release by the American Psychological Association. “In uncovering how this mistreatment in the workplace interferes with positive mother-child interactions, this research also speaks to a previously unacknowledged group of indirect incivility victims, namely children.”

The researchers defined workplace incivility as rude, disrespectful, impolite behavior, or any other conduct that violates normal workplace rules of respect and reveals a lack of concern for others. A few examples cited by the study include ignoring or making derogatory remarks about a co-worker, taking credit for the work of others, avoiding someone, excluding others from teams, or passing the blame for mistakes to others.

