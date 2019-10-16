President Donald Trump bashed the Democratic presidential hopefuls and called them “clowns” after their debate.

And he predicted the U.S. economy would crash if any of the Democrats were elected president.

Trump’s remarks came in a Wednesday morning tweet.

He wrote: “Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!”

The Hill noted that many of the Democratic candidates at the Tuesday night debate had trained their attacks on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has seen her poll numbers significantly increase.

In another tweet, Trump wrote: “You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States. Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!”