President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE said Wednesday that he didn’t know the details of Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrGiuliani says he won’t comply with subpoenas from Democrats Barr bemoans ‘moral upheaval’ that has brought ‘suffering and misery’ Trump threatens to sue Schiff and Pelosi MORE’s recent trip to Italy but insisted such outreach would be appropriate in connection with the Justice Department’s review of the FBI’s 2016 election interference probe.

Trump said the Justice Department is investigating corruption at the FBI, suggesting without evidence that former President Obama may have engaged in wrongdoing in connection with the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I don’t know the details. I just know our country is looking into the corruption of the 2016 election,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella when he was asked whether he personally arranged Barr’s meetings in Italy.

“It was a corrupt election, whether it’s [James] Comey or [Andrew] McCabe or [Peter] Strzok or his lover, Lisa Page,” Trump said, referring to former top FBI officials involved in the bureau’s Russia investigation who have become targets of criticism among Trump and his Republican allies.

“There was a lot of corruption. Maybe it goes all the way up to President Obama,” Trump continued. “I happen to think it does.”

Trump also mentioned Obama-era intelligence officials James Clapper James Robert ClapperWe need answers to questions mainstream media won’t ask about Democrats Whistleblowers and the hypocrisy of the ruling class Hillicon Valley: Clapper praises whistleblower complaint | Senators urge social media giants to take action against ‘deepfakes’ | Tim Cook asks Supreme Court to protect DACA | Harris pushes Twitter to suspend Trump MORE and John Brennan John Owen BrennanKrystal Ball defends praise of Yang: I am not ‘a Russian plant’ We need answers to questions mainstream media won’t ask about Democrats Former Reagan official rips Republicans for backing Trump: ‘It’s like the invasion of the body snatchers’ MORE, calling them “some real beauties.”

Barr reportedly held meetings with Italian intelligence officials earlier this month to ask for assistance in U.S. attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamCornyn makes waves with tweet about Justice investigating Biden GOP turns furor on media amid impeachment fight The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pompeo, Barr drawn into Ukraine web MORE’s ongoing review of the Russia investigation.

“I don’t know anything about the meeting but certainly it would be appropriate because the word is, and you read it in the same papers that I do, that they did go to other countries to try and hide what they were doing,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.

“Italy may have been one of them. So you’ll really have to ask Attorney General Barr.”

Barr said earlier this year he would investigate whether intelligence collection on the Trump campaign was adequately predicated; his inquiry is viewed by many as an attempt to discredit the Russia investigation that eventually morphed into former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerFox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ Lewandowski says Mueller report was ‘very clear’ in proving ‘there was no obstruction,’ despite having ‘never’ read it Fox’s Cavuto roasts Trump over criticism of network MORE’s probe.

The Justice Department said at the end of September that Trump had contacted foreign countries at Barr’s request to ask them for help in connection with the ongoing probe after reports emerged Trump had raised the matter on a phone call with Australia’s prime minister.

Trump also brought up the Russia inquiry on a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which he also asked Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio New study: Full-scale ‘Medicare for All’ costs trillion over 10 years MORE, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

The Ukraine call triggered an intelligence community whistleblower complaint and an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.