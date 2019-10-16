President Donald Trump offered his own version of the events on Wednesday after Democratic leaders stormed out of a meeting about foreign policy and accused him of acting irrationally.

The president implied that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had mental issues, and referred to her as a “very sick person,” in a tweet issued from his official account.

“Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country,” he tweeted.

“She had a total meltdown in the White House today,” he claimed. “It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

The president also tweeted photos from the meeting with taunts against Pelosi.

“Do you think they like me?” he mocked.

“Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” he said in another missive.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters that the president had been highly offensive to Pelosi by calling her a “third grade politician” and issuing a “nasty diatribe” against her.

“What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say,” Pelosi claimed.

Some Democrats stayed after the leaders left and continued the briefing with the president on his recent controversial acts in relation to Turkey’s invasion into northern Syria.

