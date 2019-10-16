President TrumpDonald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE on Wednesday fired back at close ally Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump-GOP tensions over Syria show signs of easing Trump invites congressional leaders to meeting on Turkey Graham opens door to calling Hunter Biden to testify MORE (R-S.C.) over criticism of Trump’s Syria withdrawal, arguing the senator should focus on investigating the 2016 election instead of the Middle East.

“Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years with thousands of soldiers and fighting other people’s wars. I want to get out of the Middle East,” Trump said at a joint press conference with the Italian president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said Graham should focus on his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee investigating unfounded allegations of corruption during the 2016 election involving Obama administration officials. The president suggested he look into former President Obama, former CIA Director James Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyComey says he has a ‘fantasy’ about deleting his Twitter account after end of Trump term We need answers to questions mainstream media won’t ask about Democrats Trump ‘constantly’ discusses using polygraphs to stem leaks: report MORE and others, alleging without evidence that they acted corruptly in the lead-up to his electoral victory.

“That’s what Lindsey ought to focus on,” Trump said. “That’s what the people of South Carolina want him to focus on.”

“The people of South Carolina don’t want us to get into a war with Turkey, a NATO member, over Syria,” Trump added. “Let them fight their own wars.”



Graham, typically a staunch Trump defender, has been at odds with the president ever since the White House announced earlier this month that it was pulling U.S. troops out of northern Syria.

The decision has led to bloodshed and uncertainty in the region as Turkey launched an offensive into northern Syria within days of the announcement from the White House.

Lawmakers have hammered the Trump administration for its decision, accusing it of abandoning its Kurdish allies who helped fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and warning that the move could lead to the terror group’s resurgence.

Speaking in the Oval Office earlier Wednesday, Trump insisted that the conflict playing out in Syria “has nothing to do with us,” and he downplayed the value of the Kurdish alliance, telling reporters that the Kurds are “no angels.”



The remarks drew a rebuke from Graham, who raised concerns that Trump’s shift in strategy could be worse than former President Obama’s decision to leave Iraq.

“I worry we will not have allies in the future against radical Islam, ISIS will reemerge, & Iran’s rise in Syria will become a nightmare for Israel,” Graham tweeted. “I fear this is a complete and utter national security disaster in the making and I hope President Trump will adjust his thinking.”

The rift between Trump and Graham and urged him to agree to a ceasefire came just as the two appeared to be finding common ground on the response to Turkey.

Trump on Monday announced new sanctions on Ankara over its incursion into northern Syria. Graham joined Trump at the White House when the president called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and urged him to agree to a ceasefire.

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceDemocratic front-runners defend their age during debate Warren says she’ll beat Trump ‘or Pence or whoever the Republicans get stuck with’ Overnight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — Buttigieg targets Warren, Sanders on health care ahead of debate | Judge overturns ObamaCare transgender protections | Poll sees support drop for ‘Medicare for All’ MORE and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Trump isolated amid Syria furor | Pompeo, Pence to visit Turkey in push for ceasefire | Turkish troops advance in Syria | Graham throws support behind Trump’s sanctions Graham: Erdoğan pledged to Trump to stay away from Kurdish territory in Syria Trump honors Stanley Cup champions, talks impeachment, Turkey MORE are set to depart later Wednesday to meet with Turkish officials, including Erdoğan, to try and broker an end to the violence. But Trump’s insistence that he will not reconsider taking troops out of northern Syria and his repeated assertions that the conflict there should be left for others to deal with threatens to undercut the delegation’s negotiating position, something Graham himself noted.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Trump stood silently as Italian President Sergio Mattarella said through an interpreter that Italy is “deeply concerned with Turkey’s offensive.”