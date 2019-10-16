President Donald Trump has nominated Hugh Nathanial Halpern to be the next director of the Government Publishing Office, Roll Call is reporting.

Halpern, who has a law degree, had been director of floor operations when Paul Ryan served as House Speaker. Halpern had also worked as staff director for the House Rules Committee.

If confirmed, he will head the publishing office which produces, preserves and distributes federal government official publications. The agency also produces passports.

The office is currently led by John Crawford, the acting deputy director.