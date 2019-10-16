During the Democratic debate Tuesday night, military veterans Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) clashed over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Northern Syria.

Gabbard, a war veteran of two tours of duty in the Middle East, said “the slaughter of the Kurds being done by Turkey is yet another negative consequence of the regime change war that we’ve been waging in Syria.” She blamed politicians on both sides and the media for “championing and cheerleading” the “ongoing regime change war.”

“Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand, but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime change war in Syria that started in 2011, along with many in the mainstream media who have been championing and cheerleading this regime change war,” she said.

Buttigieg, who served in Afghanistan, placed the full blame on President Donald Trump.

“Respectfully, Congresswoman, I think that is dead wrong,” he said. “The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence. It’s a consequence of a withdrawal and a betrayal by this president of American allies and American values.”

On Wednesday’s “White House Brief,” host Jon Miller called out Democrats and the mainstream media who claim to want peace, while criticizing President Trump for following through on his campaign promise to take us out of these endless foreign entanglements.

“Here’s what you need to know about the people in Washington: they love war, especially when it’s not their loved ones who are putting their lives on the line. Our government sends other people’s children to faraway lands to die, and lots of people get rich off of it,” Jon said.

“Nowhere was this more on display than the Democrat debate stage where warmongers slammed Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Syria like a bunch of rabid, bloodthirsty dogs,” he added. “The only one who made any sense last night was Tulsi Gabbard.”

