Former University of Alabama Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students James Riley resigned in September after a Breitbart News report that disclosed that Riley had argued that the American flag represents racism.

“The [American flag emoji] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley wrote in a 2017 tweet. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

“I’m baffled about how the first thing white people say is, ‘That’s not racist!’ when they can’t even experience racism,” Riley said in a follow-up tweet. A local news report published last week revealed that Riley was paid $346,200 to step down from his position. The $346,200 total included $175,000 in lost wages, $127,450 in “compensatory damages,” and $43,750, which equals one-quarter of his annual salary. As a part of the resignation agreement, Riley and the university are not permitted to discuss the resignation. “Riley and the University agree that entering into this Agreement, neither Riley nor any of the Released Entities acknowledge any liability whatsoever, including but not limited to, liability for wrongful conduct, discrimination, harassment, hostile environment, retaliation, violation of due process, or violation of any federal, state, local, or institutional law, regulation or policy,” the agreement reads.

