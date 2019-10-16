Everyone deserves a comfy place in their house to relax after work. A place where you and a loved one can sit back and watch your favorite show. Loveseats are perfect for this because they are comfortable, stylish and affordable. They are easy to assemble and move around. This is the perfect buy before the fall season for when the weather gets colder and you are stuck indoors more often. We have made a list of loveseats that would be good for your home and won’t break the bank.

This grey loveseat would fit perfectly in your home and only cost $309.99! It is covered with polyester fabric and the flared arms give it a classic look. It is 53.5 inches long so perfect for two people to sit comfortably. The loveseat has a strong wooden frame and foam cushioning that makes it easy to clean and durable. It will be shipped to you in one box and with a friend’s help, you will be able to assemble it in 20 minutes!

Looking for a more contemporary look for your home? This love seat is the way to do it and only cost $319.99! It is 62.2 inches long with a polyester fabric cover. The dark grey color and contemporary flared arms gives it a look that would work in any room. It is durable and easy to clean with its wood frame and foam cushioning. Grab a friend and have this loveseat ready in your home in only 20 minutes!

A blend of contemporary and classic elements makes this loveseat perfect for any home and only cost $465.79! It has clean lines, comfortable cushions and durable with a hardwood frame and beech wood legs. This loveseat is 56.3 inches long and easy to assemble, all you need to do is attach the legs. Brighten up your home with this loveseat and don’t worry if something happens to it because it comes with a one-year warranty. Get the loveseat your home deserves.

