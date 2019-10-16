According to a U.S. Department of Justice memo, DCJS formally declined $665,673 in federal grant funding to avoid complying with 8 U.S.C. 1373 and 1644. The statutes makes it so that in order to receive certain federal funding, the DCJS is required to share pertinent information with federal immigration authorities.
Virginia’s Anti-gun Politicians Side With Illegal Immigrants And Ignore Gun Crime
