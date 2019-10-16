2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren got the most speaking time during Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate on CNN.

Warren got over six minutes of additional speaking time compared to former Vice President Joe Biden — the candidate with the second-most speaking time out of the 12 candidates on the debate stage, according to The New York Times.

The Massachusetts senator got nearly 23 minutes of total speaking time while Biden got nearly 17.

The live-tracker for each candidate’s speaking time in the #DemDebate puts Elizabeth Warren far in the lead ahead of everyone else, with four times as many minutes as Tulsi Gabbard, and double that of the other candidates. Media bias is real. pic.twitter.com/3AC2cyApeq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 16, 2019

Warren was leading the pack by the first hour of the debate when her speaking time nearly doubled that of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was in second place at the time.

Speaking Time of #DemDebate Candidates — First Hour • Warren — 10:57

• Sanders — 5:34

• Biden — 5:15

• Klobuchar — 4:51

• Booker — 4:40

• Buttigieg — 4:25

• O’Rourke — 3:36

• Harris — 3:30

• Yang — 3:24

• Castro — 3:05

• Steyer — 2:15

• Gabbard — 1:49 — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) October 16, 2019

Other speaking times are as follows: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (13:18); former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (13:09); Sanders (13:04); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (13:01); California Sen. Kamala Harris (12:23); New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (11:40); New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang (8:32); former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro (8:26); Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (8:24); and billionaire Tom Steyer (7:13).

Despite getting the second-least amount of speaking time, Gabbard won the fourth round of debates, according to a Drudge Report poll.

Steyer, who got the least amount of speaking time, has spent the most on Facebook ads: $910,000 on men 13-44, $1.4 million on women 13-44, $1.5 million on men 45 and over and $2.1 million on women 45 and over, Bully Pulpit research found, according to The NYT.

