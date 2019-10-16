During Tuesday night’s CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential primary debate, Representative Tulsi Gabbard was cut off by a moderator as she was attempting to press Senator Elizabeth Warren on her fitness for office.

“I’d like to ask our other candidates this question; I’d like to start with Senator Warren –,” started Gabbard.

“I’m sorry. Congresswoman, I’m sorry,” CNN’s host and debate moderator Erin Burnett interrupted.

Gabbard continued, “What experience and background do you have to serve as commander-in-chief?”

“I’m sorry, thank you. We’re gonna take another break now,” Burnett said before throwing to commercial.

WATCH:

CNN cuts off Tulsi Gabbard as questions Elizabeth Warren’s fitness for office CNN employees said in an undercover sting video by Project Veritas that they do *not* like Gabbard and that they do like Warren Total BS by CNNpic.twitter.com/SFyPDj7cAW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2019

Senator Warren has started to eclipse former Vice President Joe Biden as the top Democratic presidential candidate, and it showed during the Tuesday night debate.

Warren monopolized most of the time on stage, speaking nearly 23 minutes, according to The New York Times. Gabbard, on the other hand, was nearly dead last with speaking time, only allowed about eight and a half minutes.

Politicos online noticed the imbalance and jumped on the moderators for cutting off the Hawaii representative.

“CNN protecting Elizabeth Warren from Tulsi,” wrote popular Twitter account Comfortably Smug. “Journos have their candidate.”

CNN protecting Elizabeth Warren from Tulsi Journos have their candidate — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 16, 2019

Human Events’ Ian Miles Cheong similarly said, “CNN will not allow Tulsi Gabbard to complete any sentences or question their favorite nominee, Warren.”

CNN will not allow Tulsi Gabbard to complete any sentences or question their favorite nominee, Warren. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/r0lnN6rFkK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 16, 2019

“CNN cutting Tulsi off as she asks the precious a question is chefs kiss…,” mocked FoxNews.com contributor Stephen Miller.

CNN cutting Tulsi off as she asks the precious a question is chefs kiss… — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 16, 2019

“CNN sure is giving Elizabeth Warren the most air time and Tulsi Gabbard hardly any at the Democratic debate,” posted Kambree Kawahine Koa. “The leaked CNN tapes did state CNN favors [W]arren and not Tulsi. Proof is in the pudding tonight. Everything [P]roject [V]eritas released is happening before our eyes.”

Earlier in the week, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released videos exposing CNN anti-Trump bias and the network’s preference in Democratic candidates.

“I think they [CNN] like Warren a lot,” CNN Media Coordinator Christian Sierra told a CNN insider on video, adding, “They don’t like Tulsi. They don’t like Tulsi Gabbard.”

CNN sure is giving Elizabeth Warren the most air time and Tulsi Gabbard hardly any at the Democratic debate. The leaked CNN tapes did state CNN favors warren and not Tulsi. Proof is in the pudding tonight. Everything project veritas released is happening before our eyes. — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 16, 2019

“Convenient time for a commercial break where Warren doesn’t have to answer Tulsi‘s perfectly valid question: what is her qualification in the area of foreign affairs,” posted journalist Michael Tracey.

Convenient time for a commercial break where Warren doesn’t have to answer Tulsi’s perfectly valid question: what is her qualification in the area of foreign affairs — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 16, 2019

Last week, Gabbard threatened to boycott the Tuesday night debate over bias from the corporate media and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“I am seriously considering boycotting October 15 debate to bring attention to DNC/corporate media’s effort to rig 2020 primary,” Gabbard captioned her video post to Twitter, as reported by The Daily Wire.

“I want to thank you all very much for your support. I need to share something with you. It is very important,” the Democrat said in the video. “There are so many of you who I’ve met in Iowa and New Hampshire who have expressed to me how frustrated you are that the DNC and corporate media are essentially trying to usurp your role as voters in choosing who our Democratic nominee will be.”

“I share your concerns, and I’m sure that all our supporters throughout the country do as well,” she said.

“In this 2020 election, the DNC and corporate media are rigging the election again, but this time against the American people in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” Gabbard continued.

“They are attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states, using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic, and holding so-called debates which are not debates at all but rather commercialized reality television meant to entertain, rather than to inform or enlighten,” she said.

“In short, the DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process,” Gabbard closed the video. “So, in order to bring attention to this serious threat to our democracy, and to ensure that your voice is heard, I’m seriously considering to boycotting the next debate on October 15th. I’m gonna announce my decision within the next few days.”