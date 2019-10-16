Daily Show host Trevor Noah mocked former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over his long-winded response to allegations about his son Hunter’s shady dealings in Ukraine.

The segment began when CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Biden about an interview that Hunter Biden gave to ABC on Tuesday where he admitted he “made a mistake and showed poor judgment” by accepting a position on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

“My son did nothing wrong,” Biden declared. “I did nothing wrong.”

He explained:

“Look, the fact that George Washington on the first time he spoke after being elected, that we had to worry about is foreign interference in our elections, it was the greatest threat to America. This president on three occasions, three occasions, has invited foreign governments and heads of government to get engaged in trying to alter our elections. The fact is that it is outrageous. Rudy Giuliani, the president and his thugs have already proven that they, in fact, are flat lying. What we have to do now is focus on Donald Trump. He doesn’t want me to be the candidate. He is going after me because he knows if I get the nomination, I will beat him like a drum.”

In his attempt to recap Biden’s meandering answer, Noah said that he understood what Biden meant but that it “took a while for him to get there.”

“OK, one minute he’s talking about his son, then George Washington, then something about the seventeenth?” the Comedy Central host remarked. “Joe Biden is the only candidate who remixes his speech while he’s giving it.”

[embedded content]

After mocking the number of candidates on the debate stage, Noah also described the “weirdest part of the night” as when Kamala Harris (D-CA) “started a real-life Twitter beef” with Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over Twitter’s refusal to ban Trump from its platform.

“I’ll be honest, I kind of understand Warren’s point here,” he explained. “We need Trump on Twitter. It’s the only way we can monitor what he’s up to. Otherwise, he’s doing that shit in secret. You’ve got to think of Twitter as a presidential baby monitor. The whole time you’re looking, you’re like, ‘Hold on, he’s awake and wants to nuke a hurricane, I gotta go!’”

