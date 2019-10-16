We all have those crappy, cheap folding chairs in our home that we haven’t gotten rid of yet. Every time you stand on them you have to wonder if this will be the time it breaks and you fall on your face. Replace your old broken folding chairs with new sturdy ones. We have found great folding chairs for your home for a good price. Have a chair that is functional, will look great in your home and is easy to store away when you don’t need it.

Mity-Lite Flex One Folding Chair, Black, 4-Pack

These black, foldable chairs are easy to store away and only cost $116.71. They are strong enough to hold 1,000 pounds so you never have to worry about it breaking on you. It has an extra wide, durable plastic mesh seat that works for any body type. The best part is these chairs come with a 10 year warranty so you don’t have to worry about buying more chairs for a long time. Get these new chairs for this low price.

Muscle Rack Plastic Folding Chair (Pack of 4)

The Muscle Rack Plastic Folding Chairs are the perfect replacement for your old plastic chairs and only cost $106.30. They have a ventilated design that allows the seat and back to conform to your body. They are also perfect for outdoor spaces since they have a heat-treated powder coated frame. Don’t miss out on these easily foldable, indoor/outdoor chairs.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.