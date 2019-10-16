https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/16/hong-kong-protesters-think-lebron-james-after-torch-jersey/

“People are angry,” web designer James Lo told CNBC, noting he has a video of James’ #23 jersey being put to the flames. (RELATED: Tucker And Patel: NBA Takes A Stand Against Freedom)

For Lo, the demonstrations are not some political exercise but an urgent expression that Hong Kong, once leased to Britain and a symbol of capitalism, is losing the last vestiges of its democratic past.

“Students, they come out like every weekend. They’ve got tear gassed and then they got gun-shot, like every weekend. Police beating students and then innocent people, like every day. And then he [James] just comes up with something [like] that. We just can’t accept that,” Lo told CNBC.

James tweeted out that his team and the league had gone through a “difficult week.”

James seemingly put the matter to rest in a recent interview where he promised, “I won’t talk about it again.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...