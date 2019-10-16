“People are angry,” web designer James Lo told CNBC, noting he has a video of James’ #23 jersey being put to the flames. (RELATED: Tucker And Patel: NBA Takes A Stand Against Freedom)

For Lo, the demonstrations are not some political exercise but an urgent expression that Hong Kong, once leased to Britain and a symbol of capitalism, is losing the last vestiges of its democratic past.

“Students, they come out like every weekend. They’ve got tear gassed and then they got gun-shot, like every weekend. Police beating students and then innocent people, like every day. And then he [James] just comes up with something [like] that. We just can’t accept that,” Lo told CNBC. James tweeted out that his team and the league had gone through a “difficult week.” My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019 James seemingly put the matter to rest in a recent interview where he promised, “I won’t talk about it again.” I asked LeBron James on his response to the criticism on not speaking out on a freedom of speech/human rights issue. His response pic.twitter.com/3ub5hYsa22 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 15, 2019