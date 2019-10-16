Why Not Minot? is the motto adopted by proponents of North Dakota’s fourth largest city (a/k/a “Magic City”). By the same token, Ilhan Omar’s overflowing campaign war chest seems to be operating under the motto Why Not Mynett?

Tim Mynett is the principal in Omar’s extramarital affair and in the E Street Group firm that works for Omar’s campaign. Mynett is a partner in the firm.

Having reviewed the Omar campaign’s third-quarter FEC filing yesterday, the Free Beacon’s Joe Schoffstall reports “Omar Funnels 30 Percent of Campaign Cash to Alleged Boyfriend’s Firm.” Here is what Schoffstall found:

Approximately 30 percent of the money doled out by Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D., Minn.) campaign in the third quarter went to digital fundraising, communications, and advertising services provided by the E Street Group, a firm run by her alleged boyfriend. Omar’s campaign committee, which raised a total of $1,084,098.84 in the third quarter, spent $493,389.80 during this time. The E Street Group, a firm run by political consultant Tim Mynett, Omar’s alleged lover, received more money from the campaign than any other vendor. The Omar campaign paid the E Street Group $149,812.64 between July 1 and Sept. 30, its filings show. That accounts for around 30 percent of Omar’s total campaign disbursements over the same period. Her campaign has over $1.5 million cash on hand. The payments represent a significant increase from previous spending on the group’s services. In the first two quarters — the first six months of the year — the campaign paid approximately $160,000 to the E Street Group. The $150,000 in new payments, made over the past three months, nearly matches that number.

The report’s list of itemized disbursements is posted online here.

If you have been following the Omar saga so far, the conclusion of Schoffstall’s story will come as no surprise: “Omar’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the payments by press time.” Nor will the fact that that the Star Tribune has so far omitted this interesting sidebar to Omar’s third-quarter FEC report.