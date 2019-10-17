Evidence in the case against associates of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, includes 50 bank accounts, authorities said Thursday.

At a brief Manhattan federal court appearance for David Correia, 44, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Andrey Kukushkin, 46, of California — both of whom pleaded not guilty to conspiring with associates of Giuliani to make illegal campaign contributions — assistant U.S. attorney Nicolas Roos hinted at the extent of the evidence, the Miami Herald reported.

“We have approximately 10 search warrant applications for emails and other electronic communication . . . and financial records for over 50 bank accounts,” Roos said, the Herald reported.

The two are among four charged with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could help their political and business interests.

Two others charged in the case, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate the son of Democrat Joe Biden.

Giuliani has said he had no knowledge of illegal donations.

Florida is not mentioned in an indictment against the men Wednesday, but Fruman and Parnas were looking to invest in one of Florida’s marijuana licenses, and gave $50,000 to the political committee of Gov. Ron DeSantis in June 2018 when he was a congressman running in the Republican gubernatorial primary, the Herald reported.

DeSantis returned the money last week, the Herald reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.